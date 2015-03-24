Broadcast Pix - Roadie

Roadie is Broadcast Pix’s new mobile integrated production switcher. With built-in HD streaming and recording, as well as Broadcast Pix’s patented Fluent Control toolset, Roadie delivers a complete end-to-end production workflow that simplifies and streamlines live production on location for a single operator or small staff. Ruggedized for location work, Roadie weighs about 20 pounds and features an integrated 17.3-inch HD display with removable cover and built-in handle for easy transport. The 1 M/E production switcher features three SDI/HDMI inputs and one SDI/HDMI/analog input, eight internal channels (two clip and six graphics), one SDI/HDMI/analog out, and four balanced (1/4-inch TRS) and two AES (BNC) audio I/O. Roadie can also input embedded audio and mix it with clip audio. Additional features include an eight-channel audio mixer, file-based macros, dual clip players, CG, multiple DVEs and keyers, ClearKey chromakey, customizable virtual sets, Fluent-View customizable multi-view, and camera and device controls. www.broadcastpix.com