Broadcast Pix Adds Jarvis Media as New U.K. Distributor

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix announced it has partnered with Jarvis Media, a distributor of professional audio and video equipment based in East Sussex, England, to sell its products exclusively to the U.K. reseller channel.



Jarvis Media will distribute Broadcast Pix’s Flint and Mica integrated production switcher product lines, along with the Vox voice-automated live video production option for visual radio applications.



A division of Jarvis Tech Ltd., Jarvis Media is a trade-only distribution company serving resellers and integrators working within the broadcast, post production, and professional AV industries.