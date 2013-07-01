Blackmagic expands support

Blackmagic Design DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity desktop video products will support the release of Avid Media Composer 7. Avid Media Composer 7 features accelerated and simplified file-based workflows, including new background processing and automation tools that enable editors to ingest 2K and 4K media and deliver content directly to HD without needing to transcode and resize.

With the enhanced high-resolution workflows, Media Composer 7 will work seamlessly with a range of Blackmagic Design products, including DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity for capture and playback in the highest quality compressed and uncompressed formats. The rack-mount UltraStudio 4K and the DeckLink 4K Extreme PCIe card will provide customers the flexibility to work with virtually any media format in Media Composer 7, depending on their workflow needs.

DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity include high-performance capture and playback cards for Mac, Windows and Linux. Including both PCIe- and Thunderbolt-based technology, these products come in both internal and external models and are used by professionals globally in every aspect of film and video production.

Blackmagic Design also released a software update that adds full support for Adobe Creative Cloud software across its desktop video products.

The Desktop Video 9.7.5 software update allows users to take advantage of many new features in the Adobe Creative Cloud desktop applications, such as powerful new editing timelines and shortcuts and audio mixing with Adobe Premiere Pro CC and new creative and visual effects tools with Adobe After Effects CC. Also included is support for Adobe Mercury Transmit that allows broadcast video monitoring to connect directly into the Adobe Mercury Playback engine. This gives an incredible amount of real-time effects with any video format or codec.

This update means Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity range will work seamlessly with the new features in Adobe Creative Cloud applications for amazing new workflows in editing, compositing and visual effects.