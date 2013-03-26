Astronaut Administrator To Keynote Technology Luncheon

LAS VEGAS—The NAB Technology Luncheon’s keynote speaker will be NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, who will make his presentation to the luncheon via satellite from Washington, D.C.



The event will take place at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 10, 2013, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., in the Paradise Ballroom of the Las Vegas Hotel.



Bolden became the 12th administrator of NASA in July 2009, after completing a career with the U.S. Marine Corps, from which he retired with the rank of Major General.



He was chosen as an astronaut by NASA in 1980, and Bolden was aboard the space shuttle for four missions between 1986 and 1994, commanding two. His flights included the deployment of the Hubble Space Telescope and the first joint U.S.-Russian shuttle mission.



He has also served as CEO of a small business, providing leadership, military and aerospace consulting and motivational speaking.



Bolden graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. After returning from service in Vietnam, he earned a Master of Science in systems management from the University of Southern California and became a test pilot after completing his training at the Naval Test Pilot School.



Tickets for one NAB Show Luncheon are included with SMARTPass registration, or are free for NAB Members holding a Conference Flex Pass. For other attendees, tickets are available for $50.



