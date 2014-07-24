aQ Broadcast: Newsroom, Scripting, Automation Software & Hardware

At IBC 2014, aQ Broadcast, which designs, develops, manufactures and supports an integrated range of Newsroom, Scripting, Automation and Media Management software alongside Video Server and Production Suite hardware, will feature its full range, including:

Newsroom and Scripting software including QNews, a newsroom computer system that provides script and rundown management as well as newsroom automation that supports every type of environment from large national broadcasters to small, two-user systems. Also available is QNet, a networked scripting solution that offers unique, multi-user, multi-column script production tools, including shot locks, cut lines, scene numbering, camera cards, flexible formatting and optional prompting.

Transmission Automation and Media Management software on show will include QTx, which provides station automation based on the same database and client system as QNews. It provides a very cost-effective solution in environments where output consists of both live and pre-recorded content.

QMedia is media management software that will be shown. It provides over-arching media management functionality, including ingest, review, deletion, transfer, proxy handling, including archive and restore handling.

The company also sells hardware, including the aVS Video Server range of modular video servers which scale from an entry-level, two-output unit up to large, flexible and redundant Storage and Port solutions. aVS firmware options will also be on stand. New options are now available for a wide range of features, including marking, sub-clipping, conforming, transcoding, streaming, transferring and delay looping.

Finally, the aPS Production Suite is a complete multi-user solution, an integrated production system that combines many of the discreet components from a typical studio workflow into a single cost-effective system to enable users to create a complete, scripted television production.

The company will also showcase its integrated solution for regional broadcasters, with particular relevance to the new Local TV sector in the UK.