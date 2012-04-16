Apr. 16, 2012 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
NBC Gears Up for Olympics, by James Careless
In the March Madness Hot Seat, by Jay Ankeney
Intercom Users Cope With Spectrum Squeeze, by Craig Johnston
Wireless Mic Users Challenged by New Spectrum Limits, by Steve Harvey
NAB NEWS
3D Advances at NAB Show, by Carl Mrozek
INSIGHT
FROM THE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF:Charlie, We're Pulling for You, by Tom Butts
MCADAMS ON:Dear Mr. Murdoch, by Deborah D. McAdams
TECHNOLOGY CORNER:H.265 HEVC, The Next Step for MPEG, by Randy Hoffner
MASKED ENGINEER:Tiny Wonders for Big Eaters, by Mario Orazio
FOCUS ON EDITING:State of the Edit in 2012, by Jay Ankeney
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
Qualis Audio Sentinel, by Joey Gill
Shure's VP89 Shotgun Mics, by Ty Ford
Secced's Reach 8 Camera Support System, by Bob Kovacs
K5600's Joker Bug 800 HMI, by Chuck Gloman
