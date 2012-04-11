AP Launches Online Video Delivery Platform

LONDON: The Associated Press today said it unveiled the beta version of AP Video Hub, a state-of-the-art global platform for the online delivery of broadcast-quality video news.



The beta launch reflects the increase in demand for video news from a growing segment of customers—online publishers. The new platform delivers video news from AP’s journalists in the field to digital customers’ desktops, faster and easier than ever before.



AP Video Hub will give access to AP’s broadcast-quality world news, entertainment, SNTV (sport) and lifestyle video. In an industry-first platform, curators will select and promote breaking news content together with relevant footage from AP’s historic archive, allowing the development of richer online storytelling for customers who until now have lacked easy access to this kind of content.



Users of the platform benefit from AP’s established video newsgathering infrastructure. Breaking news from the field gets to Video Hub fast, via mobile satellite uplinks and a network of video news bureaus around the world, using the latest generation of video editing, compression and transmission tools.



The interface design is simple and intuitive for users, making accessing content easy. Unique functionality includes a “follow” stories feature that alerts users via Twitter as new content on the story arrives. Curated topic pages, quick video previews, one-click download direct to desktop and real-time search content filters are additional features that have been incorporated into the platform.



AP has designed Video Hub specifically for digital publishers and has developed the site in conjunction with some of the world’s leading newspapers.



“We believe AP Video Hub gives customers the ability to access broadcast-quality video news even if they don’t have the technical infrastructure to handle satellite news feeds,” said Sue Brooks, AP director of video transformation. “AP Video Hub will enable them to do this as quickly and easily as large broadcasters do already. We expect AP Video Hub customers to be online video producers for a newspaper, journalists at a regional news agency and news-centric websites. Their needs and work flow are at the heart of the way AP Video Hub has been conceived. Features such as the curated topic pages and ‘follow’ functionality make this an unbeatable and unique proposition.”



The beta version launched today is already being used by charter customers, including some of the world’s leading news sites. Further functionality will be added over the coming months with the full production release scheduled for summer 2012.



