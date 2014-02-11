AmberFin to Unveil New Version of iCR at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, AmberFin will unveil version 10 of its iCR software, which includes support for new codecs for streaming workflow (webM), wrappers for broadcast workflows (QT ref) and archive conversion workflows (SStP).



It also offers new enterprise class features enabling the creation of transcode farms scalable to many nodes while ensuring fault-tolerant operations. The iCR transcode farm controller provides a single, reliable, redundant interface. Visitors to AmberFin’s booth will see the new iCR WebFace, an enterprise web-based transcoding interface that lets users manage their transcoding jobs from a browser. Version 10 of iCR also features a new option for 2:3 adaptive cadence correction and enhancements to UQC, AmberFin’s Unified Quality Control platform.



As part of the AmberFin Academy, AmberFin will present a series of live educational presentations at its booth on such topics as: "How to make the best progressive pictures," "Enterprise transcoding – how to get great content without breaking the bank,” and "UQC – using standards, multiple tools and AmberFin to get the best QC ROI in the industry."



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. AmberFin will be at booth SU8505.