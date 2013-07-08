2WCom to unveil audio IRDs at IBC 2013
2WCom recently announced that it will unveil new audio IRDs for professional audio contribution via satellite and IP at IBC2013. The compact 1U IRDs, the FlexDSR02+ and FlexDSR04+, feature versatile inputs for up to four different programs with analog or digital output, a full regional insert solution, SIRC for in-band control via satellite, and automatic weight balancing of quality parameters and program source switching (satellite, IP-line, ASI, SD card) in case of failure.
Support for the latest codecs, built-in monitoring of operational parameters, and reliable, easily upgradeable hardware are also available.
