Nielsen: North American Soccer Fans Jump to More Than 136 Million

NEW YORK—Nielsen has released a new study documenting the growing influence and size of the North American soccer fan base with data showing there are over 136 million soccer fans in North America, up 10.9% from 5 years ago, and that the U.S. now has the fourth largest soccer fanbase in the world with 62.5 million fans.

“The Fans Behind The Game: FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition” report examines audience, engagement, content and format and utilised trended data to explore the current fan landscape in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Key findings include:

Over the past 5 years soccer fandom in North America has experienced significant growth - with a 10.9% leap from May 2020 to May 2025, marked by surging viewership of TV broadcasts.

The US has the fourth largest soccer fanbase in the world with 62.5 million fans

64% of fans expect their interest in soccer to keep climbing

Soccer is the world’s most popular sport and the most popular sport in Mexico (63%) with the average Mexican fan following the sport for around 14 years. In the US and Canada, soccer faces more competition. It ranks 3rd (37%) in Canada and 4th (31%) in the USA, trailing to domestic sports like ice hockey, and American football.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

About a quarter of soccer fans in North America became a fan in the last 5 years, with the majority (68%) of fans claiming their interest has increased in the last 3 years as the build up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ intensified.

Soccer fans in the U.S. are younger (33) and more affluent than the US general population.

76% of U.S. soccer fans are Millennials or Gen Z

Higher female engagement is a key differentiator in North America vs Europe (43% vs 36%)

Across North America, soccer plays a significant / extremely significant role in the livelihood of individuals including personal enjoyment (29%), social connection and community (14%), family bonding and tradition (12%), and physical fitness and health benefits (11%).

North America follows similar media engagement patterns to Europe, with 72% watching the game via TV or streaming platforms (47%) with social media (47%) being the next most popular.

More Mexicans (51%) are likely to watch broadcasts of live matches - usually with family and friends (the ones that brought them into the sport) at home.

Canadians lean into short-form content (33%), preferring to watch highlights and social media content.

The report also delved into the economic impact FIFA can create.

For example, the FIFA Club World Cup last summer (June 14 to July 13, 2025) in major U.S. cities was a huge commercial success with the economic outcome generating a Gross Output of $17.1 billion and contributing $9.6 billion to the Gross Domestic Product in the U.S. The research shows the event created 105,000 Full-Time Equivalent jobs and generated $5.8 billion in Labor Income. The event is projected to generate $1.9 billion in direct and indirect taxes for the government.

More information on “The Fans Behind The Game: FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition” can be found at Nielsen.com.