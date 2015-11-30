Zylight Shipping Newz On-Camera Light
LOS ANGELES—LED lighting product manufacture Zylight has announced it is now shipping its Newz compact on-camera light. Designed to for broadcast news and other run-and-gun type shooting, the Newz features custom barn doors and an integrated articulated arm to adjust the height and angle of the light.
The Newz utilizes a proprietary LED matrix to produce soft light with true color reproduction in line with Zylight’s F8 LED Fresnel. The light offers color temperatures from tungsten (3200K) to daylight (5600K) and a 60 degree beam spread at full width half maximum. It also features an integrated strobe function for DSLR applications.
In addition, the Newz comes with an integrated one-touch quick release mount, and ZyLink, Zylight’s wireless technology, to link to multiple lights for simultaneous remote control. It can be powered by a worldwide AC power supply, or either a 7.2V or 14.4V camera battery through its integrated D-Tap cable. The light is also water resistant so it can be used in extreme weather conditions.
