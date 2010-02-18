Zaxcom to feature new 2.4GHz RF network at NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show April 12-15 in Las Vegas, Zaxcom will highlight its new ZaxNet 2.4GHz RF network for the distribution of remote control signals, time code, IFB audio and metadata for production sound.

ZaxNet wirelessly links Zaxcom's Deva/Fusion, digital recording wireless systems, encrypted IFB receivers and compatible digital slates into a single system for audio recording and metadata distribution.

The ZaxNet signal is generated by Deva/Fusion and broadcast via an IFB100 on a 2.4GHz signal. The IFB audio, time code, metadata and wireless remote control commands are then received by the ERX1, ERX1TCD and TRX series digital wireless units. With ZaxNet, production teams have the ability to replay and remix audio from transmitters, creating a virtual multitrack playback and rerecord system.

ZaxNet is available for download for all current Zaxcom hardware via a free software update.