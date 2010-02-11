Zaxcom introduces encrypted IFB bodypack receivers

Zaxcom has developed and is now shipping its new ERX1 and ERX1TCD encrypted IFB bodypacks, which receive high-quality digital audio, time code and metadata from any IFB transmitter in the Zaxcom TRX series.

Each unit’s LCD shows time code and current scene and take metadata in real time with a hold button for script supervisors. The ERX1TCD additionally has a built-in timecode reader/generator and output to jam digital slates continuously, preventing time code drift between Deva/Fusion and the slate.

The ERX1TCD version also can delay received audio signals to allow production staff to match various monitors precisely to the audio. The ERX1 and ERX1TCD both contain a 1kHz frequency-adjustable notch filter to eliminate the transmission of tone from the mixing console.

See Zaxcom at NAB Show Booth C154.

