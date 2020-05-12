ZapperBox Now Taking Orders for $249 NextGen TV Receiver

ZapperBox, a startup that debuted an ATSC 3.0 receiver at CES 2020 in January, has announced pricing and availability of its M1 set-top box for NextGen TV.

The M1 is a single-tuner receiver based on BitRouter’s ATSC3pak middleware and software deployed by BitRouter for its ATSC3pro receivers in many experimental markets for the past two years.

ZapperBox is now accepting orders for the box, which is priced at $249. By signing up at www.zapperbox.com, buyers will be able to secure a box with a $99 refundable deposit. They also encourage reseller inquiries as well.