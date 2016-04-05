Yamaha Consoles Now Able to Control Shure ULX-D Systems

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN—Users of Yamaha’s CL and QL Series consoles now have the ability to control and monitor the ULX-D digital wireless system from Shure, the companies announced. This integration reportedly provides audio professionals tools for sound reinforcement applications.

The ULX-D digital wireless systems include the Dante-enabled ULXD4D dual channel digital wireless receivers and the ULXD4Q quad channel digital wireless receivers, both of which offer 24-bit audio clarity and RF performance. With these new control parameters, users will be able to monitor the battery, RF reception strength, antenna status, frequency and audio level, and full control of gain, mute and channel name assignment.

This is the third stage of the Shure/Yamaha collaboration, according to the press release, with the control and monitoring of Shure’s ULXD4D and ULXD4Q receivers from the Yamaha CL and QL series console touch panels becoming available in at the end of April as part of the V4.0 firmware update.