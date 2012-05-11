XTA Electronics DS8000

The XTA Electronics DS 8000 provides microphone and line-level distribution, 8-input to 32 output channels with 16 transformer balanced isolated outputs and 16 electronically balanced outputs.

Also, the piece comes with the option of full 32-channel transformer outputs, a dual redundant power supply and a remote controlled 48V phantom PS with lockout.

Its subtle panel lighting makes it suitable for dark backstage environments. An optional ADC AES3 output card supports digital feeds, and an outside-broadcast split function provides two rear switches making stereo 16 way splits easy.

The DS8000 is distributed in the U.S. by Group One, Ltd, http://www.g1limited.com/