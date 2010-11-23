XOS Digital uses AJA for HD instant replay system

The college football 2010-11 season marks the first time that officials will be getting their instant replays in uncompressed HD. Delivering this evolution is the XOS Digital HD Replay, based on video technology from AJA Video Systems.

Earlier this year, XOS Digital introduced XOS HD Replay with AJA’s KONA LHi capture and playback cards and HDP2 Mini-Converters at the core of the system’s capabilities. It takes an uncompressed HD-SDI video feed from the on-field broadcast truck and captures it via an AJA KONA LHi. The HD-SDI output of a second KONA LHi card is routed through AJA HDP2 Mini-Converters to play back the uncompressed HD video on standard computer monitors in a replay booth for the game’s dedicated replay official. With multiple play angles in superior image quality, replay officials are able to get the conclusive video evidence they need to resolve coaches’ challenge while enabling decisions to be made by the replay official in a minimum amount of time.