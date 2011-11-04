XenData unveils SX-10 LTO video archive appliance

XenData has introduced the SX-10 LTO video archive appliance, which can be used simultaneously by multiple standard applications and works with most MAMs and NLEs.

The SX-10 connects to 1GigE networks and manages either one or two external LTO tape drives or an LTO tape library attached via SAS connections. This creates a cost-effective digital video archive that is optimized for the requirements of the media and entertainment industry and is ideal for video production and post production applications.

Adobe Premiere and Apple Final Cut Pro 7 users can archive directly to the SX-10 without any additional software. Users of Avid Media Composer may easily archive projects and sequences by adding Parking software from Marquis Broadcast.

The SX-10 is available in six models that can support from a single external LTO-5 tape drive to a 75TB robotic tape library with up to two internal LTO-5 drives.