XenData launches SX-500 digital video archive server range

XenData has announced the launch of its new range of SX-500 archive servers for archiving video assets to high-capacity LTO-5 robotic tape libraries and RAID.

Digital video archives based on XenData's SX-500 Series Servers can scale to manage over 100TB of RAID, multiple petabytes of near-line LTO storage and an unlimited capacity of offline LTO-5 data tapes, addressing the archiving needs of most broadcasters, video production companies and the media operations within corporations, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities.

SX-500 archive servers are offered in three models that provide different levels of performance. Each model is a 2U rackmount unit that manages a LTO data tape library and RAID, providing a network file system interface. This creates a scalable network attached storage (NAS) device where files are written to LTO tapes and disk.

XenData SX-500 Archive Servers are configurable to manage a wide range of LTO tape libraries, including from Dell, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Oracle/Storagetek, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Sony, Spectra Logic and Tandberg.