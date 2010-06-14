XenData launches SX archive servers with LTO-5 tape

XenData has introduced a new family of SX archive servers for archiving to high-capacity LTO-5 data tape libraries. Digital video archives based on SX archive servers can manage from 60TB to over 1PB of nearline LTO storage and an unlimited capacity of video files securely stored on offline LTO-5 data tapes.

The new SX archive servers are available in six models that offer different levels of performance. Each model is a 2U rack-mount unit that manages a LTO data tape library and provides a file system interface. The file system is accessed over 1GigE or 10GigE network interfaces via CIFS/SMB or FTP network protocols. The archive servers are configurable to manage a wide range of LTO data tape libraries, including those from Dell, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Oracle/Storagetek, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Sony and Spectra Logic.

All SX archive servers run XenData’s X64 Edition software, which provides a standard file interface, Windows and Mac OS compatibility, support for standard network protocols (including those that facilitate CIFS/SMB and FTP file transfers), nearline disk management as well as nearline and offline tape, and self-describing data tapes. Each tape cartridge contains all the file system metadata necessary to recover all the files stored on it whether using XenData software, Microsoft Services for Unix, Linux or Unix operating system commands.