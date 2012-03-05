XenData Adds Multiple Format File System Support to LTO Video Archives at NAB



At the 2012 NAB Show, XenData will show the addition of multiple standards support to its digital video archive solutions. This includes the ability to write files to and restore from LTO tapes in LTFS (Linear Tape File System) as well as tar formats in a single digital video archive system.



The advantages of this multiple standards approach include: optimized use in networked environments, management of offline LTO tapes, management of disk and LTO assets allowing frequently accessed files to be cached, and the ability to convert LTO tapes written in tar format to LTFS and vice versa.



XenData’s implementation provides LTO interchangeability with other vendor’s archive systems and allows easy conversion from one format to another. This approach means that video files can be written to LTO in either or both of the leading formats—LTFS and open standards tar—ensuring accessibility for decades to come.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. XenData will be at booth SL 12513.



