WRAL Adds Bitcentral's CORE:news

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Raleigh, N.C. station WRAL has added Bitcentral’s CORE:news program to help with its news programming. CORE:news is a news production, media management, media collaboration and archiving system that provides a unified story-based workflow that enables video capture/encoding, editing, playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets. Content can be shared across platforms via CORE:news from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. Bitcentral is a provider of news production, distribution and aggregation systems headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif.