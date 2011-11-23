Wowza Media Systems, Skytide partner on integrated media server, analytics

Wowza Media Systems has partnered with online video management analytics company Skytide to give CDN and IPTV providers tools for building scalable and manageable networks.

The system combines the Wowza Media Server 3 software with Skytide's Insight for CDNs analytics and reporting application.

Skytide Insight for CDNs leverages the detailed per-session logging collected by Wowza Media Server software by processing huge volumes of data and quickly turning it into detailed reports that guide decision making for capacity planning, service quality, pricing and billing, and other critical business processes.

It also analyzes and aggregates the fragmented data generated by adaptive bit rate streaming from multiple protocols supported by Wowza Media Server software and quickly transforms it into hundreds of meaningful reports in just minutes.

Wowza Media Server 3 simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen — Adobe Flash, Microsoft Silverlight, iPhone, iPad, other Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, and IPTV/OTT set-top boxes.