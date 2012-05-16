Wowza Media Server 3.1 to be at Streaming Media East 2012

A major milestone in the evolution of media streaming, Wowza Media Server 3.1 is the next generation of Wowza's award-winning software platform, providing a single extensible foundation and value-added components for "Any Screen Done Right” media delivery.

The software offers the broadest any-screen coverage for Flash and Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players, and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices such as Apple TV with AirPlay; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs.



The Wowza Media Server 3.1 platform advances media streaming to a new level of simplicity and cost-effectiveness with a variety of AddOn components that help businesses of any size deliver live and on-demand content efficiently, with more revenue-generating opportunities and any-screen reach.

Capabilities of the Wowza Media Server 3.1 platform include:



• Integrated live adaptive bit rate (ABR) transcoding enabled by Wowza Transcoder AddOn

• Any-screen time-shifted delivery of live streams with Wowza nDVR™ AddOn

• Audio-only option for the Wowza Transcoder AddOn

• Dynamic Transcoder Overlays

• Support for multiple studio-approved DRM platforms

• Unconstrained per-server capacity with no CPU core limitations

• Flexible and cost-effective licensing options for any application and budget