Wooden Shipping New Camera Accessories

DALLAS, Texas—Wooden Camera has announced that it is now shipping new kits and accessories for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro.

“The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro has an amazing form factor and incredible image quality at an impressive price point,” said Dominick Aiello, senior director of accessories at creative solutions at Wooden Camera. “We want to make camera operators’ lives easier by providing them with the best tools available to optimize their camera,” .

Wooden Camera is offering individual accessory pieces starting at $99 as well as full kits starting at $847. Aiello goes on to say, “With our family of Wooden Camera accessories for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, you’ll be able to access the full potential of this new powerhouse camera without adding bulk to your rig.”

Wooden Camera is part of The Vitec Group’s Creative Solutions division and are creators of professional camera support accessories for film and video production. Wooden Camera also has a retail location in Burbank, California, which serves the local film industry.