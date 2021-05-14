Wooden Camera Releases New Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cam Accessories

DALLAS—Wooden Camera has crafted a number of new accessories specifically for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. Many of these accessories will be available individually, or as part of a range of accessory kits.

One of the new accessories is the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro Camera Cage. This features an updated design with a C-shaped base for greater stability and support, per Wooden Camera. An array of 3/8-16 and 1/4-20 mounting points run along the top and side of the cage. There are also pass-through slots for improved cable management, engraved markings to indicate the camera’s focal plane and an offset cold shoe mount. Two 3/8-16 mounting points are on the front and a detachable HDMI and USB-C Support Bracket are also available.

To go with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro Camera Cage, Wooden Camera has created the LW 15mm Baseplate. The baseplate attaches to the bottom of the cage and uses updated directional arrows to indicate the proper direction for loading. It also includes an improved safety release system and two 15mm LW rod openings.

Also new is a Top Handle (3/8-16), which mounts directly to the top of the Cage via a captive 3/8-16 bolt-on mechanism with safety pins. A new Micro Battery Slide Pro is available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount versions.

All of these new products are available individually, but Wooden Camera is also offering kits that cover Basic, Advance, Pro (V-Mount) and Pro (Gold Mount); the Micro Battery Slide Pro is included in both Pro versions.