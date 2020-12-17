Wooden Camera Announces Sony FX6 Camera Accessories

DALLAS—Wooden Camera is preparing to launch a full range of camera accessories for the Sony FX6, with expected availability in the first quarter of 2021.

Among the accessories that Wooden Camera has developed is a Sony FX6 Top Plate that contours to the shape of the camera body, wraps around the original top handle and features rows of 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 mounting points, as well as ARRI Accessory Mounts. There will also be a Unified Baseplate that features 15mm rod supports and can be attached to standard tripod plates or ARRI standard bridgeplates.

Wooden Camera has also developed power accessories for the Sony FX6, including a Battery Slide Pro with Gold Mount and V-mount options; and 3x D-Tap ports with a digital fuse.

An E-Mount to PL Mount Pro device, meanwhile, is a shimmable adapter for mounting PL lenses onto the FX6 and features a support ring that integrates with the new Top Plate.

Bundle Accessory Kits will be offered in Base, Advanced and Pro versions.

Wooden Cameras is making all of the Sony FX6 accessories available now for pre-order, with shipping expected to begin in February.