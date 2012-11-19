Wohler’s AMP1-MADIe ideal for sports production, live broadcasts

To be featured at Inter BEE 2012, the Wohler AMP1-MADIe is a new in-rack portable MADI unit with Ethernet control and configuration.

Ideal for sports productions and other live broadcasts, the new system can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for individual volume adjustment and audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Designed specifically for customers requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot mic mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced, live-to-air production environments.