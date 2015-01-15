Wohler to Roll Out New Version of Tachyon Wormhole

SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies announced plans for a new release of Tachyon Wormhole, a joint venture of Wohler and Cinnafilm that provides automated file-based retiming and standards conversion in a single appliance. New technical capabilities includes segmented retiming and a new application-specific user interface. Wohler’s RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform provides the processing engine for the Tachyon Wormhole appliance, which runs Cinnafilm’s Tachyon algorithms. Tachyon Wormhole enables a plus or minus run-time adjustment of media assets by content owners or broadcasters while preserving the overall viewer experience. By shortening or lengthening the run-time of program content, providers can meet the time requirements of a network without hands-on editing.



Rather than retime the file as a whole, operators can use time codes to designate certain regions or segments of a media file to be retimed. In this manner, users can also exclude certain segments from retiming. For example, this functionality would allow the operator to prevent an opening credit sequence from being adjusted.



The new release of Tachyon Wormhole also will include an application-specific user interface that gives users a straightforward mechanism for preparing and launching a retiming project.



The new version will be on display at the HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 9-13. Tachyon Wormhole is available directly from Wohler Technologies and from a select network of value-added resellers. The new version 2 release is available now.

