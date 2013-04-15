Wohler showcases WohlerCaption at NAB Show

Wohler Technologies showcased the new WohlerCaption appliance at the 2013 NAB Show.

The turnkey, closed-caption translation system leverages Wohler’s RadiantGrid technology to extract closed captioning from media sources and insert closed captioning back into the transcoded output file.

As a result, broadcasters can update content with caption data prior to delivery via traditional broadcast services or on new services and platforms.

WohlerCaption offers the ability to handle the insertion of SCC or other aligned caption data files into the VANC or VBI space, or produce new ancillary outgoing files like SMPTE-TT or SAMI. Caption insertion and conversion can be done with or without transcoding of the video essence when using compatible video containers.

WohlerCaption also offers both the capability to extract closed captioning from video containers and essences, and to insert closed captioning back into the transcoded output file.

The solution provides ancillary data management that supports a variety of formats including: EIA-608, EIA-708, SCTE-20, SMPTE 328M, SMPTE 360M, VBI Line 21, SMPTE 334M, SMPTE 436M, XDS/Bar Data, CGMS-A, AFD, SMPTE-TT, SAMI, HCC, SCC, DFXP and CaptionXML.