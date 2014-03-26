Wohler Offers AVB Card for AMP2 Series A/V Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies announced a new AVB Monitoring Option card for the company’s AMP2 Series modular audio/video monitoring line, including the AMP2-E16V system. Once the card and software update are installed on the AMP2 Series unit, AVB channels can be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored alongside AES, SDI, analog, and other input types, and in the same fashion.



AMP2-E16V monitoring units already deployed in the field may be upgraded to support AVB. No additional dedicated system is necessary. As a result of the series’ modular design, users can add AVB support via a 100 Base-T Ethernet port and familiar RJ45 connection when needed. Just like any other module for the AMP2-E16V, the AVB card occupies a single card slot. Because users can add AVB inputs without losing any of their other inputs, they retain the full power and flexibility of their AMP2 monitoring systems.



Each AVB Monitoring Option card decodes two AVB streams of eight channels each (IEC 61883-6 format), and these two streams must be locked to the same media clock. AVB channels can be output via AES and analog outputs or re-embedded within an SDI stream. Going forward, those Wohler customers who employ the AVB card will be able to update its firmware just as they would the firmware for any other I/O module.