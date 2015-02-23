WKNO-TV Modernizes File-Based Workflow With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY—NVerzion announced that WKNO-TV, the PBS station in Memphis, Tenn., has deployed a flexible, scalable automation system from NVerzion. NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Solution, or CLASS offers control over a variety of third-party equipment in addition to providing WKNO with capabilities such as a BXF traffic interface.



WKNO is using CLASS to handle all recording, scheduling, media preparation, and ingest operations for its main HD channel and one SD subchannel. TheNVerzion automation system at WKNO is comprised a range of hardware and software components including: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NTime time-driven record event scheduling, EMC Ethernet Machine Control, and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for the BXF traffic communications.



Built upon an open architecture, CLASS enables WKNO to support all existing equipment in the broadcast facility, including a Grass Valley K2 media server, Sony PDW-HD1500 professional disc recorder, Sony DNW-A75 VTR, Utah Scientific UTAH-400 video/audio router, Utah Scientific MC-40 channel branding system, and Myers ProTrack BXF traffic system.



Through NVerzion’s CPIM module, which supports BXF. WKNO has seamless two-way communication between traffic and automation, with real-time updates. This has significantly improved internal communications and workflow efficiencies.



CLASS is based on a modular design that addresses the potential for a single point of failure within the file-based workflow.