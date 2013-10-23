Witbe to feature testing solutions at SCTE Cable-TEC, TelcoVision

Witbe will showcase automated testing for new set-top boxes and other devices at the SCTE Cable-Tec, Oct. 21-24, in Atlanta, and TelcoVision, Oct. 23-25, in Las Vegas.

Witbe is scheduled to highlight:

comprehensive solutions to automate testing of new set-top boxes, iOS/Android apps, PC, X360 and Smart TV apps. Witbe’s test appliances, such as the new 4402 Video Robot, have the ability to replicate real-user actions on any device;

real-time monitoring of services and CDN infrastructures, such as with Witbe’s new S200 CDN Monitoring Robot, to gain visibility on the quality customers are really experiencing; and

end-user analytics with Witbe’s new Big Data Portal, providing meaningful insights on the entire viewing audience to improve services and optimize delivery.

See Witbe at SCTE Cable-Tec booth 1404 and at TelcoVision booth 925.