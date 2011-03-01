Will-Burt - Telescoping Antenna Mast



The company’s heavy duty pneumatic telescoping masts are constructed of heat treated aluminum tubes and collars and are available in six standard models to provide antenna, camera and lighting system elevations of up to 134 feet.



These multi-sectioned masts are intended for vehicle or trailer mounting and are equipped with locking collars that can keep the mast sections extended indefinitely without air pressure.



The masts can be designed and supplied to support payloads of up to 600 pounds. All exterior surfaces are anodized and sealed to ensure long life and reliable operation, and are equipped with stainless steel fasteners for resistance to corrosion.



For additional information, contact The Will-Burt Co. 330-682-7015 or visit www.willburt.com.



