Weigel chooses Pixel Power graphics

Pixel Power, the Cambridge, UK, based supplier of broadcast graphics systems, has announced that Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting Co. has selected its Clarity graphics systems for several key deployments. These include the company’s news operation at ABC-affiliate WBND-TV in South Bend, IN, as well as upgrades to the news production facilities at Weigel stations in Chicago and Milwaukee.

After making the decision to add news to WBND, Weigel planned to be on air in less than six months. In the interim, the company selected a new building for its facility, drew up its plans, purchased equipment, deployed the systems and trained staff.

Pixel Power played an instrumental role in the launch, providing interfaces with the station’s ENPS news systems, Grass Valley Ignite production automation system and other key elements to create a workflow and graphics playout solution. Pixel Power Control Centre provides automated asset management for graphical content to the ENPS environment simplifying production of broadcast news graphics.