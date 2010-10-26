Weather Central inks deal with NDrive Navigation Systems

NDrive Navigation Systems has entered into an agreement with Weather Central to provide weather forecasts, alerts and indices.

Under the agreement, NDrive will integrate real-time Weather Central location-based weather services with NDrive navigation software distributed in more than 40 countries for delivery on Apple, Android, Linux, Symbian and Windows Mobile devices.

In addition to location-based forecasts, Weather Central is providing NDrive with a suite of enhanced weather services, including high-resolution Super MicroCast forecast variables, a geocoded weather alert API, a Weather Imagery Tile Service API and ECHO Severe Weather Data Package.

The suite of tools will enable NDrive to present users with important information related to travel, such as accumulated ice, rain and snow, cloud cover, dew point, temperature, supercell index indicating the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, surface wind speed and direction, hourly weather, and brief weather text phrases.

