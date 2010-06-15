WCCB acquires mobile DTV transmission solution from Grass Valley

WCCB, the FOX affiliate serving the Charlotte, NC, region, has purchased a new Thomson mobile video transmission system from Grass Valley based on the ATSC A/153 standard.

Grass Valley has been contracted to deliver, integrate and commission a complete mobile DTV package that will be used to upgrade the station’s existing digital TV transmitter and launch a new wireless video service to portable devices into the market.

The basic equipment needed to begin broadcasting mobile video services via ATSC Mobile DTV includes a program encoder, a multiplexer, an electronic service guide (ESG) server and a compatible DTV transmission exciter. Each is now available in field-tested production models.

The preconfigured solution at WCCB features the Grass Valley ViBE mobile TV video encoder, a Jade server for generating an ESG, and a NetProcessor 9030 to provide ATSC preprocessing. The existing DTV transmitter will be upgraded with Thomson’s ADAPT-IV 8-VSB exciter, which is fully compatible with the new A/153 Mobile DTV standard.