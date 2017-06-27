Wazee Digital Named AWS Public Sector Partner

xDENVER—Wazee Digital announced that it is now part of the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Partner Program. AWS PSP recognizes partners with technology targeting government, education, and nonprofit organizations around the world.



As an authorized AWS PSP member, Wazee Digital has been vetted by AWS and verified to have the experience and readiness to support government, education, and nonprofit customers. The AWS PSP network will help connect Wazee Digital with customers that would benefit from Wazee Digital’s solutions and use cases, key among them being dynamic, cloud-native asset management, sales and marketing, and digital syndication.



Through Core, Wazee Digital’s enterprise software-as-a-service digital asset management platform built specifically for the cloud, public-sector organizations can search, manage, and monetize digital content stored on Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Glacier. Core is the foundation for all Wazee Digital products and services, and as such enables media workflow automation; scalable media delivery; digital archiving; authorized global access for searching, previewing, and downloading; and much more.



One example is Images of Freedom, the official media library of the U.S. Department of Defense, which offers public-domain video assets from the DOD’s archive. A massive, searchable repository of military audio, video, and still imagery created for the public, Images of Freedom was built in cooperation with the DOD and runs on Wazee Digital Core and AWS.



Similarly, Digital Media Hub, powered by Core, lets public-sector organizations provide permission-based access to content housed in a central location through a single portal. Content is captured and ingested directly into Core in near-real time, and once the content enters Core, users can begin working with it in Digital Media Hub immediately and/or publish it to different endpoints such as YouTube.