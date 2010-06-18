Wavestream unveils PowerStream 757C-o C-band power amplifier

Wavestream has introduced the PowerStream 757C-o, a rugged, outdoor, 600W, C-band solid-state power amplifier for broadcast satellite communications systems.

The PowerStream 757C-o is a complementary product to Wavestream’s recently announced indoor unit and addresses the emerging requirement for high-power, outdoor, C-band solid-state amplifiers and block upconverters for the broadcast market.

The PowerStream 757C-o is based on Wavestream’s next-generation Spatial Power Advantage technology to achieve high power in more compact packages. In a redundant configuration, the PowerStream 757C-o offers less power draw, greater efficiency and long-term reliability when compared to traditional tube-based amplifiers.

The PowerStream 757C-o is ruggedized to withstand harsh environments and can be mounted close to the antenna feed to reduce waveguide loss. The unit is easily controlled from a redundancy controller or an operator’s computer.