Waves introduces Horizon plug-in package
Waves Audio has introduced a new plug-in bundle dubbed Waves Horizon, which gathers more than 50 of the company’s most popular and useful plug-ins. Waves Horizon serves as a significant step up for audio professionals specializing in music production who require modeled vintage tools and high-end mastering processors as well as Waves essentials.
Designed specifically with music production professionals in mind, Horizon includes all plug-ins from the Waves Platinum bundle, CLA Classic Compressors, JJP Analog Legends, Vocal Rider, L3-16 Multimaximizer, GTR3, UM225/226 and more. Versatile and comprehensive, Horizon joins the ranks of Waves’ premium bundles, which include Gold, Platinum, Diamond and the all-inclusive Mercury. Waves Horizon is offered in both native and TDM configurations and is now shipping.
