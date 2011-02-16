VSN releases new version of vsncreaTV

VSN has releases an update to its traffic and scheduling application, vsncreaTV. Version 3.0 features a new and enhanced interface, a module for managing advertising contracts and integration with financial and commercial opt-out management systems.

The new sales management module enables users to add advertising contracts and clients. Another new module allows users to register all aired commercials and generate reports integrated with the accounting and financial system. The commercial opt-out system enables the management of commercial airings and classification by channel or geographical area to meet different audience targets.