VSN integrates SGL FlashNet providing MAM system with full archive functionality

SGL, a provider of content archive and storage management software for media and entertainment, has announced a major integration project with Video Stream Networks (VSN). Using SGL's XML API, VSN has integrated FlashNet to provide the archive element of its VSNArchive MAM system providing customers with specific FlashNet program commands from within the controlling system. SGL's FlashNet XML API provides third parties with a universal protocol for delivering and retrieving data to or from the archive.

The first customer to take advantage of the VSNArchive with integrated FlashNet functionality is Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, a private higher education institution based in Bogotá, Colombia. The university has installed the system as a key part of its digital upgrade project. The system is housed in the university's Audio Visual Media Production Department and replaces traditional tape-based working procedures. Once media is delivered from the facility's television studios, post production and finishing rooms, it's initially archived to Data Direct Network's online storage system. Operators then decide which material should be stored for long-term use, transferring the media to a Sony PetaSite. This is controlled from the VSN GUI. At a lower level, the archive commands are performed using SGLFlashNet controlled by VSNArchive.