Vortechs Creates Movie Magic With JVC Monitors

LOS ANGELES—As a Los Angeles-based post-production rental and support company, Vortechs provides equipment and ADR services, along with access to editing suites, screening rooms and soundstages, among other offerings.

We manage close to 100 suites between Silverlake and Santa Monica, Calif., and support productions in Atlanta, New York and London. The core of our business is renting editing gear and rooms, but we have also more recently started offering remote production systems for teams working off-site. Another aspect of our business is sourcing other types of production equipment to clients, for which we’ll specify, set up and support the gear.

On the Road

When required, we also travel on-site to clients’ shoots to help with the productions. This includes several recent major motion pictures, like Chris Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which was filmed in New Mexico; the movie adaptation of “Wicked,” which was shot and edited in London; and “Gladiator II,” filmed in Malta and Morocco. Other recent projects include TV series like FX Networks’ “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” HBO’s “Righteous Gemstones,” Apple TV+’s “Physical” and Amazon Prime’s “Peripheral;” as well as films such as “My Spy 2,” “Strays,” “A Man Called Otto,” “Champions,” “Amsterdam” and Sony Pictures’ “65.”

To support these high-profile projects, it is imperative that we use equally matched equipment, such as JVC broadcast monitors, which have been our go-to solution from the very beginning. There are many LCD monitor brands to choose from, but JVC is the leader among all editing rental houses throughout Los Angeles. I think this is because JVC hits a lot of marks―not only brand recognition, but also its products’ standout features combined with an unmatched price point.

Whether it’s the current DT-N24F ProHD Broadcast Studio LCD Monitor or the legacy DT-V24G1Z Verité Series Studio Monitor, JVC can be found in nearly every Vortechs editing bay. We also deploy the brand’s DLA-RS4500K Projector in our screening rooms for VFX-heavy projects.

The Right Specs

The most important factor in our choice of JVC was the support for SDI, which provides us with the I/O necessary to set up our editing bays. The DT-N24F supports up to 3G-SDI (SMPTE 425M), including Level-A and Level-B, which are capable of transferring 1080p uncompressed digital video data at a max rate of 60fps at 3Gbps. 2K-SDI (2048x1080p) is also supported to downsample to full HD display.

Additionally, the DT-N24F is compatible with ITU-709 standard color for HDTV, so the contrast and color reproduction is very good right out of the box, and it is always reliable. The JVC monitors also have built-in waveform, vector scope and histogram, along with a 16-channel audio level meter with alerts and output selections, so you can just hit a button and quickly pull up all the necessary information.

As a rental company, it’s important for us to provide equipment that is straightforward and easy for our customers to use. I would say 95% of our clients expect us to supply gear that they can just simply turn on/off and switch between inputs without having to know the intricacies of the product. The JVC monitors definitely deliver on these needs. When you consider all that you get for the price, the brand has a lot of selling points for us and our clients.

