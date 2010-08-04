Volicon to spotlight Observer Professional, optional recording module at IBC2010

Volicon will feature its Observer Professional media monitoring and recording solution designed for budget-conscious television stations and organizations at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

Based on Microsoft Silverlight, the Observer Professional includes an intuitive, streamlined user interface for both Mac and PC platforms that supports Internet Explorer, Safari, Google Chrome and Firefox browsers, as well as integrated export functionality to H.264, Flash, MPEG-2 or MPEG-4.

The company will demonstrate enhancements to the Observer Professional's optional Scheduled Recording Module, which integrates with electronic programming guides (EPGs) to enable quick and easy scheduling, recording and enhanced searching with auto-complete technology on key media mentions in the video stream.

See Volicon at IBC2010 Stand 7.G30.