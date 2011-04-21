Volicon integrates loudness monitoring into Observer system

Volicon has added integrated real-time loudness monitoring to its Observer video monitoring and logging system.

The new loudness monitoring simplifies compliance with new and emerging standards. Intuitive overlay controls within the Observer's Web-based interface give operators continuous visual feedback on loudness measurements. The system's recording, logging and playout functions make it easy for operators to review noncompliant content and immediately troubleshoot loudness issues.

The new loudness monitoring feature for the Observer provides a clear and easy way for users to monitor and log audio for multiple stereo and 5.1 channels and comply with both the BS.1770/A85 and EBU Tech 3341/3342 specifications.