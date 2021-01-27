Vizrt Tackles Software-Based Production Control

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced Vizrt Production Control, a single solution for end-to-end software-based production, graphics, control and automation for daily news, live sports and other live production.

Vizrt Production Control is one of five software solution suites available via Flexible Access, Vizrt’s monthly or annual subscription service that gives media professionals access to different Vizrt media workflows, the company said.

“The software revolution has been adopted at a slower pace inside the central core of the TV station—the control room. This constrains storytellers from being as productive, effective and creative as they want to be,” said Vizrt President Daniel Nergard.

“Vizrt Production Control changes that reality. This comprehensive software-driven suite is both powerful and agile, letting the storyteller choose how to deploy, where to produce from and which day-to-day tasks to automate,” he said.

The new offering can be deployed on premise using commercial off-the-shelf hardware or as a virtualized solution running in a cloud environment. Three tiers of production control capabilities are available, said Vizrt.

Using Vizrt Production Control, producers can control entire programs from a single solution as an alternative to a traditional control room. The solution makes available advanced Vizrt graphics creation and control, enhancing content with cutting-edge, real-time 3D graphics and data-driven elements, it said.

The new software solution leverages control automation, improving the end product by reducing errors, streamlining workflows and remotely controlling all production systems. It enables producers to use the same assets and templates across multiple production sites for more consistent results, allowing them to focus their efforts on producing more engaging content, Vizrt said.

With Vizrt Production Control, setting up and prepping shows takes just minutes, further improving efficiency and resource allocation, the company added.