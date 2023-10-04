Vizrt Debuts a Faster, More Responsive Viz Pilot Edge 3 for News Graphics

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has released Viz Pilot Edge 3.0, featuring a new UI and faster response time for newsroom graphics creation. At the core of the redesign is improved navigation for users and enhanced functionality written using modern web technology (Vue, TypeScript), making Viz Pilot Edge more user-friendly, more responsive, and with a start-up time that is now up to 3x faster, the company said.

“Viz Pilot Edge is the central cog in the newsroom graphics creation machinery. We are taking practical steps to ensure journalists can tell stories most efficiently by building products for a workflow that is relevant not only for today’s newsrooms but also for the newsrooms of the future,” says Ionut ‘Johnny’ Pogacean, Senior Product Manager for Viz Pilot Edge.

Although the layout has been streamlined and is optimized for different screen sizes, the new UI was redesigned to look familiar to users, according to Vizrt. Navigation has also been updated to make it easier to locate templates and elements, with dropdowns and tabs for faster access to regularly used features. The search function now contains multiple tag filtering to further narrow down search results. Additionally, the preview window can be undocked, which is especially useful when working with multi-field advanced templates.

The interface update also includes the ability to drag and drop multiple elements into a story slug, radio buttons in templates, improved crop functionality and faster editing of tables. Live data input gets a boost with the addition of feed browser RSS feed support.

Requesting and managing images has been made easier with the new Order Management integration. Journalists can prep their templates with the relevant text and/or data and send an order directly to the Creative Department via Viz Pilot Edge. This new process provides an overview of the media orders for transparency and efficient management.

Incorporating AR/VR into an automated rundown has been simplified with the ability to host the Viz Arc MOS plugin. Users can control AR/VR graphics in one unified interface and playout with a studio automation application such as Viz Mosart.

Despite the extensive interface change, any template created in previous versions will continue to work seamlessly, Vizrt said.