Vitec Launches New "You Prompt" Teleprompter Brand

At IBC 2012 Vitec Videocom launched a new business unit, You Prompt, to offers plug-and-play teleprompting solutions.

Vitec Videocom identified a gap and a need in the market for a cost-efficient, reliable teleprompter for use in sectors including corporate, education, government and house of worship. You Prompt provides lower budget content creators with access to prompting systems, software and accessories that are easy to use and retain Vitec standards of quality and innovation.

You Prompt systems are extremely intuitive, enabling users to set up and use the systems quickly and easily. The On-Camera units have LED backlit displays and include all the hardware components necessary to mount on virtually any support system. The You Scroll software offers a professional grade prompting system for a fraction of the cost. of conventional systems.

The external USB You Scroll Box performs all the processing, eliminating the need to rely on an external computer. Accessories include desktop, hand and foot controls, and riser kits and counter balance weights are also available.