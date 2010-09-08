VISLINK to introduce Advent NewsLite IP-enabled satellite uplink

VISLINK News and Entertainment will unveil the new Advent NewsLite, a portable, IP-enabled SatCom terminal designed for use with current and new lightweight antenna systems, at IBC2010.

NewsLite is a modular solution that combines the performance of high-bandwidth broadcast contribution feeds with the flexibility of BGAN-type newsgathering and creates new remote connectivity applications.

NewsLite's ergonomic design is IATA weight compliant for airport baggage handling, and its modular electronics support a broad range of satellite antennas. The system is a "two-box," less than 50lb solution when combined with the 1m Advent Mantis antenna.

See VISLINK News and Entertainment at IBC Stand 1.A61.