Vislink features ‘MSAT’ portable data terminal at Broadcast Asia

Vislink is featuring the broadcast-specific version of its Advent Mantis “MSAT” Man Portable Data Terminal, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system designed for ease of use and rapid deployment at Broadcast Asia 2012, which concludes June 21 in Singapore.

Weighing 27.5lbs, the Advent MSAT can be carried by one person. The system’s fully integrated design means that set up takes minutes from arrival to satellite acquisition.

The antenna comes with a 25.5in reflector as standard and can be configured to be used in Ka, Ku and X bands. Power is supplied either from mains outlets or 12-36VDC supplies. In addition to having interchangeable modem options, the system can also be specified to have an Advent DVE encoder built in.